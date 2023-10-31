Submit Release
Governor Abbott Invites Texas Veterans To 2023 Statewide Hiring Fair

TEXAS, October 31 - October 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited Texas veterans, service members, and veteran spouses to participate in the 2023 Hiring Red, White, & You! statewide hiring fair November 1 through November 17.
 
“One of the many reasons our state is the economic engine of America is we continue to encourage employers to tap into the talent of our brave veterans who selflessly answered the call to serve our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “From leadership skills, high-quality professionalism, and mission-driven mindsets, Texas veterans bring a competitive advantage to any Texas business. This November, I encourage all Texas veterans and military families to attend a Hiring Red, White, & You! event. Working together, we will continue to create an even brighter Texas of tomorrow for veterans, service members, and their families.”
 
“Texas is home to the largest population of veterans among all U.S. states,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The 1.5 million veterans living in Texas bring their experience, training, and leadership to the workplace and their skillsets are beneficial to employers of all industries.”
 
Hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission in partnership with the Office of the Governor, local workforce development boards, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission, the Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair connects military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses with Texas employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience.
 
Businesses that hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.
 
The 2023 Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair is free to attend and open to military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses. Job seekers can find more details on dates and locations at twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you.
 

