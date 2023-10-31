Wyoming Guard unveils new Ammunition Supply Point facility

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center of the Wyoming National Guard proudly announced the official opening of a new Ammunition Supply Point administration facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 26, 2023.

This momentous occasion marks a significant leap forward in enhancing military readiness and training capabilities, solidifying the Wyoming National Guard’s position at the forefront of defense and emergency response efforts.

The inauguration of the new ASP facility stands as a pivotal stride toward bolstering the training and operational prowess of the Wyoming National Guard. The facility will serve as a centralized hub, ensuring unwavering readiness in the face of state emergencies and national defense missions.

Distinguished military leaders visited the event, including Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Wyoming National Guard adjutant general, Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore, command senior enlisted leader, Col. Toby Alkire, chief of staff, Col. Jason Salsgiver, United States property fiscal officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt, state command sergeant major, among other distinguished leaders of the Wyoming National Guard.

“The $1.6 million, 2,400 square foot administration facility will enhance the effectiveness, security, and safety of the ASP employees, and its mission to support training operations and Soldier readiness,” said Col. James Ezell, Wyoming Military Department construction and facilities management officer. “I’d also like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Ken Lewis, Mr. Wade Johnson, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Travis Reinhardt, who were instrumental in this project’s initiation, design, and layout.”

The history of the ASP dates to the early 1990s when the office building used to be Building 908 on Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, with ammunition inspections and distribution operations run out of a connex. In the late 1990s, the Wyoming Military Department added a building, offering a much safer environment for issuing, receiving, inspecting, and turning in ammunition. It was in 2018 that plans were set in motion to replace the existing building with a newer and more advanced facility.

Porter, a staunch advocate for the building projects undertaken by the Wyoming Military Department, reiterated, “This facility will continue to play a vital role in guiding the department’s commitment to providing safe and effective facilities across the state for our Soldiers and employees.”