President and CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone

The 29 percent decline in job posting was just announced late last week” — Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President and CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone, What Are the Latest Oil and Gas Recruitment Trends?

By: Andreas Exarheas

An attention-worthy change is the 29 percent decline in new job postings in the third quarter of 2023.

That’s what Brian Binke, the President and CEO of Michigan based the Birmingham Group, an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, told Rigzone when he was asked what the latest oil and gas recruitment trends he was seeing were.

“The 29 percent decline in job posting was just announced late last week,” Binke said, adding that “only time will tell if this is a true shift of the oil and gas job market”.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/what_are_the_latest_oil_and_gas_recruitment_trends-25-oct-2023-174468-article/