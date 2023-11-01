Wells of Life’s 2023 Legacy Gala Brings Life-Changing Gift of Safe Drinking Water to Over 1.2 Million People Worldwide
Humanitarian of the Year Award recipient, Jacqueline Dupont Carlson, pictured with Wells of Life Founder and CEO, Nick Jordan
George and Connie Keulen receive the 2023 Servant Leadership Award from Nick Jordan, Founder & CEO, and Michelle Jordan, Gala Co-chair
We will not just be the answer to prayer, we will create the miracle of life and hope and ensure a changed world for many. We will not rest until clean water is available to all of God’s children.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe, clean water in Jesus’ name for the people of Uganda, celebrated impactful fundraising results this year by raising another $1.3M to fund safe drinking wells at its 2023 Annual Legacy Circle Gala sponsored by Lugano Diamonds for the fourth straight year.
— Michelle Jordan, Executive Board Secretary & Gala Co-chair
“In our last four years, Wells of Life galas have raised a record $6 million, bringing clean water to 728,000 people in Uganda,” said Wells of Life Founder and CEO Nick Jordan. “As a result, over 200,000 men, women, and children a world away will receive the life-changing gift of clean, safe drinking water next year. The generosity of our sponsors, supporters and guests was again truly amazing.”
This year’s Legacy Circle Gala, co-chaired by Michelle Danly, Laurie Cadieux, Michelle Jordan, Jill Moro, and Karen Miller, was held on October 6, 2023, at the beautiful Balboa Bay Resort, the only Forbes Four-Star, AAA Four-Diamond waterfront resort in Newport Beach.
In addition to Lugano Diamonds, the 2023 Legacy Circle Gala was made possible through the support of The Shepard Collection, Tournesol, Tuscan Kiss, and Trinitas. Those in attendance – approximately 120 guests – also enjoyed Wells of Life’s signature “water drop” cocktail provided by Ketel One.
During the award ceremony, Wells of Life Executive Board Member Michelle Jordan presented this year's “Gala Servant Leadership Award” to George and Connie Keulen, generous donors, and members of the Wells of Life Legacy Group. The Keulen’s have participated in every Wells of Life event, including both Legacy Gala’s and Run4Water, a fundraiser symbolizing the distance mothers and children walk every day to gather contaminated water in Uganda.
Wells of Life Executive Board Member Laurie Cadieux presented this year’s “Humanitarian Award” to Dr. Jacqueline DuPont Carlson for her international humanitarian efforts and generous donations to save lives and leave a lasting impact in Uganda.
“Remember that clean water is not just a gift; it is a lifeline that empowers communities, preserves health, and fosters hope,” said DuPont Carlson. “I pledge to continue working with Wells of Life and all of you to ensure that one day, every person on this planet can enjoy the simple and essential gift of clean water.”
The Corporate Partnership Award was presented to Next Door Home Upgrades, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in furthering Wells of Life’s commitment to providing safe, clean drinking water in Uganda.
“Proprietors Johnny Rhee and Sam Smith have not just contributed financially but they have instilled a spirit of philanthropy within their organizational fabric, inspiring its business associates, friends, and family to be active participants in this noble cause,” said Michelle Danly, Director of Programs.
Said Johnny Rhee in accepting the award: “Our small company became passionate about clean water several years ago. And one thing we realized was that you don’t have to be super rich or be this multi-million-dollar tech company to be passionate about philanthropy. It’s just about doing something, even if it’s a small something. The word ‘philanthropy’ comes from the Greek word ‘philia’ which means love and ‘anthropos’ which mean humans. So, it simply means the love for humans. And we thought what better way to show fellow humans love than to give clean water to someone who has none. We [Sam and I] feel so thankful to be a part of the work that Wells of Life is doing.”
The gala also included the first viewing of “The Road to Freedom,” a 10-minute video created by Father Max Ssekiwala and Michelle Jordan to present an accurate depiction of the day-to-day journey of life in rural communities in Uganda without water, and then after the installation of a water well. “Michelle wanted to transport you there to be among the people who pray for water, and whose lives are filled with suffering when it is not readily available,” said Ssekiwala.
“In coming years, we will not just be the answer to prayer, we will create the miracle of life and hope and ensure a changed world for many. We will not rest until clean water is available to all of God’s children,” said Michelle Jordan.
Nick Jordan agreed: “It is especially gratifying to know that our commitment is shared by people the world over. I never cease to be amazed by the outpouring of radical generosity we have received from Southern California—and beyond.”
He noted that Wells of Life has done its part to recognize the outpouring of support from Southern California, dedicating life-changing wells to prominent L.A. residents, such as Well #524, constructed in the memory of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Kobe Bryant, a prominent star on the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, tragically passed away with his daughter in early 2020.
Other wells dedicated to prominent citizens include:
• Well #753 — dedicated to the late Vin Scully, announced for the L.A. Dodgers who was one of the greatest sports broadcasters of all time.
• Restoration of Well #R204 — dedicated to famed actor Tom Cruise, a four-time Grammy-award nominee and one of the highest-grossing box-office stars of all time.
• Restoration of Well #44 – dedicated to brilliant American actor/comedian Robin Williams, known for his improvisation skills.
• Well #133 – dedicated to Pope Francis, who shares WOL’s passion for global safe drinking water rights.
• Well # 358 – dedicated to Evangelist Billy Graham, who often spoke of the Great Commission, and supported the sharing of the Gospel to all parts of the world, both in word and deed.
“Progress happens when you stay the course, but we never expected this type of momentum. Wells of Life and our great team in the U.S., Uganda, and Ireland have been on a journey for the past 15 years to bring clean water in Jesus’ name to over 1.2 million people, thereby forever changing their lives, and ours,” said Nick Jordan.
Photos from the Event:
https://kristiklemens.smugmug.com/Non-profit/Wells-of-Life-10623/n-4vTSfc/
Nick Jordan
Wells of Life
+1 949-584-6166
email us here
Wells of Life - Road to Freedom