Never Before Listed for Sale, Turnkey Mountain Estate and 4,191ac Ranch in Aspen to Sell Together Via No Reserve Auction

Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado Three Meadows Ranch | Carbondale, Colorado Three Meadows Ranch | Carbondale, Colorado

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announces a rare straight-to-auction opportunity in one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the U.S.

I’m proud to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Sotheby’s International Realty to make this package of property—which took a decade to assemble—available for purchase for the first time.” — Dan Burrell, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time available for purchase, an incredible turnkey Red Mountain estate, “Red Mountain Estate”, and a 4,200± acre Roaring Fork Valley ranch, “Three Meadows Ranch”, will provide the opportunity of a lifetime for bidders to name their price on this collection of coveted Aspen real estate in a No Reserve auction. Never before listed for sale, this is a once-in-a-generation chance for industry players to acquire prestigious real estate in prime Aspen.

Red Mountain Estate features breathtaking vistas through the trees of Aspen, Aspen Ski Resort, and the Elk Mountains, while inside modern finishes and smart home technology combine with stone accents and glass walls to reveal the beauty of the Hunter Creek wilderness. As the largest contiguous parcel of land currently available in the valley, Three Meadows Ranch is sub-dividable with an abundance of valuable water rights and breathtaking views, providing endless possibilities for potential development or conservation. As a joint offering, the combined properties offer bidders an unparalleled diversity of settings and amenities across two unique Colorado backdrops. Selling collectively, call Red Mountain Estate your home basecamp, while Three Meadows Ranch serves as your private playground offering all-season activities from fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, and more.

The seller, Dan Burrell, is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Burrell Group, a holding company with a wide variety of business interests spanning aviation, medical education, healthcare technology, financial services, security, real estate, food services, hospitality, and natural resources sectors.

“I’m proud to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty to make this package of property—which took over a decade to assemble—available for purchase for the very first time,” stated Dan Burrell, seller of Red Mountain Estate and Three Meadows Ranch. “I am very confident that their combined reach and expertise will draw in buyers from around the world with interest in owning in this highly-desired market.”

Listed by Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty for $86.5 million, this estate and one-of-a-kind ranch package will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price in a No Reserve auction. Starting bids are expected between $20 million and $50 million. Bidding is scheduled to open online on December 1 via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world. Bidding will end with a live closing taking place at Sotheby's New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, as part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Exceptional Global Properties sale on December 14.

Situated on Aspen’s most exclusive neighborhood, Red Mountain, the Red Mountain Estate at 768 Hunter Creek Road, the most sought-after address, is surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Hunter Creek wilderness and boasts an impressive 8,422 square feet of living space across a 0.75-acre lot. Building a new construction home of this size on Red Mountain is nearly impossible, making Red Mountain Estate truly irreplaceable. With breathtaking views over Aspen and the towering peaks of the Elk Mountains, this residence features six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, a billiards/game room with a bar, and a state-of-the-art theater with cutting-edge Sony and Sonos systems. Its unique U-shaped resistance infinity swimming pool and geothermal heating and cooling make it an unparalleled oasis of luxury. Following a multi-year renovation that was completed in 2022, the estate highlights the highest-end of finishes. Completely smart enabled, the home’s Lutron lighting and shading system is tablet controlled for tech-forward comfort.

As the largest contiguous parcel of land currently available in the Roaring Fork Valley, the extraordinary Three Meadows Ranch is sub-dividable with an abundance of valuable water rights and breathtaking views, providing endless possibilities for potential development or conservation. This sprawling ranch is dotted with private rolling meadows, hills, and ponds, making it a true one-of-a-kind legacy holding. Complete with 10 bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, the ranch is split between upper and lower ranches with two access points. The lower ranch features caretaker's quarters, a greenhouse and an equipment garage on the grid, while the higher ranch is a self-sustaining, off-grid compound of cabins, a bunkhouse, a remodeled barn with theater, a game room, and a loft.

"This auction represents one of the rarest opportunities to purchase in Aspen’s most desirable neighborhood and jointly acquire one of the most prestigious, accessible and expansive ranches in Aspen’s Roaring Fork Valley, featuring 4,100+ acres of prime real estate, within one of the hottest and most elite markets in the world—it’s so desired that available inventory for premier Aspen real estate is at an all time low,” said Reuss. “The uncommon inclusion of a massive, well located and impossible to replicate, Three Meadows Ranch, makes it uniquely suitable for agricultural, ranching, development, and conservation purposes. It provides the new owner ultimate flexibility and potential for both developers and conservationists. Given our relationship to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions through our shared ownership by Anywhere, it was a natural choice to partner with their exceptionally professional team.”

“Together, Red Mountain Estate and Three Meadows Ranch represent the apex of the uniquely diverse Colorado lifestyle,” said Chad Roffers, CEO. “Bidders have a chance to experience soaring mountain views, ultra-modern amenities, and self-sustaining ranch life against the backdrop of the most breathtaking wilderness in the western United States.”

Available for scheduled showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.