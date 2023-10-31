Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 31, 2023

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 84

SB 152

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 663        To Appropriations

HB 842         To Appropriations

HB 1580      To Appropriations

HB 1716      To Appropriations

 

SB 500         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 235        From State Government as Committed

HR 246        From State Government as Committed

HR 253        From State Government as Committed

HR 30           From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 1025      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1243      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1451      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1619      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1772      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 287        From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1347      From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 751        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 999        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1700      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1760      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 908        From State Government as Amended

HB 1518      From State Government as Committed

HB 1538      From State Government as Committed

HB 1706      From State Government as Committed

HB 1752       From State Government as Committed

 

SB 152         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 361         From Judiciary as Amended

SB 114         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 162         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 447         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 863

HB 1477

HB 1567

HB 1768

 

SB 773

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 125

A Resolution designating the week of November 4 through 11, 2023, as "Veterans Week of Service" in Pennsylvania to coincide with the annual Veterans Day observance on November 11, 2023.           

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, November 13, 2023 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

