Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 31, 2023

Convened at 10 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 84

SB 152

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 663 To Appropriations

HB 842 To Appropriations

HB 1580 To Appropriations

HB 1716 To Appropriations

SB 500 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 235 From State Government as Committed

HR 246 From State Government as Committed

HR 253 From State Government as Committed

HR 30 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1025 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1243 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1451 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1772 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 287 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1347 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 751 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 999 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1700 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1760 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 908 From State Government as Amended

HB 1518 From State Government as Committed

HB 1538 From State Government as Committed

HB 1706 From State Government as Committed

HB 1752 From State Government as Committed

SB 152 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 361 From Judiciary as Amended

SB 114 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 162 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 447 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 863

HB 1477

HB 1567

HB 1768

SB 773

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 125 A Resolution designating the week of November 4 through 11, 2023, as "Veterans Week of Service" in Pennsylvania to coincide with the annual Veterans Day observance on November 11, 2023. 201-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, November 13, 2023 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.