Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 31, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 31, 2023
Convened at 10 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 84
SB 152
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 663 To Appropriations
HB 842 To Appropriations
HB 1580 To Appropriations
HB 1716 To Appropriations
SB 500 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 235 From State Government as Committed
HR 246 From State Government as Committed
HR 253 From State Government as Committed
HR 30 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1025 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1243 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1451 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1772 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 287 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1347 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 751 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 999 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1700 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1760 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 908 From State Government as Amended
HB 1518 From State Government as Committed
HB 1538 From State Government as Committed
HB 1706 From State Government as Committed
HB 1752 From State Government as Committed
SB 152 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 361 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 114 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 162 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 447 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 863
HB 1477
HB 1567
HB 1768
SB 773
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 4 through 11, 2023, as "Veterans Week of Service" in Pennsylvania to coincide with the annual Veterans Day observance on November 11, 2023.
|
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, November 13, 2023 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.