Physician Assistant Training Program to Proceed

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2023

Saskatchewan will establish a Physician Assistant training program in the province.

The government has asked the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine to develop a new two-year Physician Assistant Master's program to begin in fall 2025.

"This is a unique opportunity to provide new training here in the province that will be customized to meet the needs of Saskatchewan people," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "The Physician Assistant program will be specifically designed to meet critical needs in our health care system, particularly in rural and remote areas."

Newly introduced to Saskatchewan as a health profession for the first time, Physician Assistants will soon be joining health care teams to help provide enhanced care and strengthen the health system. Physician Assistants practice medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician, often within a multidisciplinary health team. They provide services in primary care, long-term care, emergency medicine, cancer care, general internal medicine and surgical specialties.

"As the newest members of team-based health care in Saskatchewan, we look forward to Physician Assistants making valuable contributions to timely, high-quality health care and enhancing patient access to health services," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are now hiring in the province for these positions and adding this training program means more opportunity for Saskatchewan residents to build a career right here at home."

Twelve Physician Assistant positions will be available in communities across the province. Current opportunities are posted on HealthCareersInSask.ca.

Funding for the new training program will be finalized through the 2024-25 Provincial Budget process.

"Our college is excited to be leading the development of a Physician Assistant Master's program for Saskatchewan, with an intake of 20 learners when the program is launched," College of Medicine Dean Dr. Preston Smith said. "Our team here will be working hard in the coming months to deliver this new program with the same high academic standards we currently meet at our medical school."

Saskatchewan continues to explore the potential for other health care training program expansions.

For more information on health care training initiatives, visit saskatchewan.ca/hhr-train.

