VIKING PEST CONTROL RELEASES UPDATED SPOTTED LANTERNFLY EGG REMOVAL CARD
Revised Version of Complementary Pest Removal Tool Includes Features That Help Combat Mice, Rats, and Ticks
The spotted lanternfly removal cards have been very popular. Instead of producing more of the same, we decided to improve them to help people deal with other problem pests like ticks and rodents.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control, an award-winning pest control company serving the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, is releasing a revised version of its popular spotted lanternfly egg removal card. The revised complementary card now includes keychain hangers that provide information about ticks found in Viking’s service area, and holes that demonstrate the smallest spaces necessary for mice and rats to enter a property. This measuring tool allows homeowners to quickly and easily measure existing interior and exterior gaps that can allow rodents a clear entry point.
The cards were first devised to help deal with the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest from Asia that causes damage to trees and plants. These cards can be used to remove eggs before they can hatch, preventing future generations of the pest. In addition to individual homeowners, office buildings and schools have also used the cards.
“The spotted lanternfly removal cards have been very popular,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional from Viking Pest Control “Instead of producing more of the same this year, we decided to improve them to help people deal with other problem pests like ticks and rodents.”
The revised cards remain complementary and can be ordered from the Viking Pest Control Website. Viking Pest also offers more substantial spotted lanternfly control options that deal with the pests at all stages of life for towns, homes, and businesses. Recently, Viking has teamed up with the town of Pleasantville, N.J. to fight the insects at a communal level. Real Simple magazine declared Viking Pest to be the best spotted lanternfly control company in the country in 2023.
