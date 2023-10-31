Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,133 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 863 Printer's Number 2105

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for powers and duties of commission.

You just read:

House Bill 863 Printer's Number 2105

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more