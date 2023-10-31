House Resolution 30 Printer's Number 0270

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and issue a report on Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs in schools in Pennsylvania.

