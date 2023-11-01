Kleer Partners with Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions, increasing per patient revenue, regardless of coverage status

Nation’s leading subscription membership plan provider partners with Five Lakes to maximize dental practice profitability across patient coverage segments.

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions, the leading revenue cycle consultancy focused on insurance participation strategy, announced a partnership with Kleer, the nation’s premier dental membership platform. Through this partnership, Kleer customers can maximize profitability at their practices whether in-network or out-of-network.

Since 2018, Kleer has provided dental practices and DSOs with a unique software solution that enables them to offer subscription-based dental membership plans directly to patients and employers. Practices are fully in control, setting the subscription price, fee schedule, and treatment protocols. The platform helps practices provide a better, more affordable coverage option for their uninsured patients, automate day-to-day plan management, increase patient loyalty and drive engagement to maximize profitability and drive long-term growth.

Dave Monahan, CEO and founder of Kleer, said, “We are very excited to introduce Five Lakes to Kleer’s partner network. Our partnership program enables companies like Five Lakes to join forces with Kleer and work closely together to help dental teams optimize production and collections while providing excellent patient care. Combining Kleer's market leading membership plan solution with Five Lakes PPO analysis and consulting services enables dental practices to improve patient access to care, optimize PPO participation, and maximize reimbursements."

Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions helps dental practices develop, implement and manage an insurance participation strategy to attract and retain patients and maximize reimbursements.

Nick Partridge, CEO and founder of Five Lakes, said, “Partnering with Kleer is a ‘win-win’ for our clients and their patients. Kleer shares our data-driven approach offering best-in-class technology and reporting in addition to experience and excellent service. We believe every dental practice needs a membership plan and look forward to collaborating with Kleer to bring about that reality. By optimizing and managing your insurance participation as well as offering a membership plan, practices reduce hurdles to providing exceptional patient care and can do so profitably.”

Explore how dental offices are partnering with Five Lakes to align participation, improve reimbursements, and manage their credentialing process, visit fivelakespro.com.

About Kleer

Powerful, automated, and data-driven, Kleer’s cloud-based software and world class support team remove all of the complexities, hassles, and costs of dealing with insurance — improving patient access to care, increasing patient visits and treatment acceptance, and providing the foundation for dental practice success.To learn more visit kleer.com.

About Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions

Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions has an unwavering commitment to assisting dental practices, Five Lakes specializes in crafting and executing insurance participation strategies that optimize patient attraction and retention while maximizing reimbursement outcomes. Hallmark to Five Lakes is a proprietary analysis and a customized approach, which ensures that each engagement is truly unique, tailored to the distinct needs and goals of each practice or group. A four-time Inc. 5000 honoree we deliver results that underscore our dedication to elevating dental practices' operational excellence and financial well-being. To learn more visit www.fivelakespro.com.