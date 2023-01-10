Kleer Announces The Release of Kleer Intelligence™

Kleer Intelligence™ is a proprietary PMS integration solution for automating, growing, and optimizing dental membership plans.

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleer, the premier dental membership platform, announces the release of Kleer Intelligence (KI), a robust PMS integration solution that utilizes proprietary algorithms to enable unprecedented membership plan automation, growth, and performance.

The release is a broader effort by Kleer to improve patient access to care and increase dental practice performance by enabling dental teams to offer subscription-based membership plans directly to patients and employers.

KI applications were designed based on feedback from thousands of Kleer customers across solo, group, and DSO practices. The applications focus on dental practice priorities including automating membership plan management, increasing patient access to care, and optimizing practice performance. Dental offices can seamlessly integrate with 90% of all practice management software, including Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Opendental, SoftDent, and PracticeWorks.

Kleer Intelligence is backed by a team of experts with years of expertise in machine learning, large scale data infrastructure, accurate algorithms, and high quality, scalable data application developments. In addition, the company's award winning customer success team offers unparalleled support and proactive account monitoring to ensure customers are getting the most out of the Kleer platform and Kleer Intelligence.

“Kleer Intelligence sets a new precedent for membership plan platforms”, said Dave Monahan, CEO of Kleer. “KI automates everything that is difficult about a membership plan, enabling your team to focus on patient care. KI also measures results, so you can optimize the impact your membership plan is having on patient access to care and practice performance. KI is the result of a talented and dedicated team of experts working closely with our customers to create a solution that addresses their most important needs.”

“Our practice started offering Kleer membership plans in 2020 and it has been a huge success", said Donna Lizotte of Tewksbury Dental Associates. "We have been working closely with the great team at Kleer to help roll out their new features which will help automate payments in our practice management system and it has been a huge timesaver. We love working with a company that keeps looking for ways to make things easier for our practice and patients!"

Megan Seehorn of Spokane Valley Dentistry said, "Kleer has been a great addition to our office for our uninsured patients! Until recently, we found ourselves having to toggle back and forth between Kleer and our practice management system to post daily payments. The process was time consuming and payments were easily missed. With the recent update, payments are now posted accurately and the time saved has allowed us to serve our patients better. I would highly recommend Kleer for any office looking to add a service to help their patients with out of pocket expenses.”

About Kleer

Kleer combines an advanced, cloud-based platform with personalized support to ensure practices have everything they need to easily and quickly design, implement, and professionally manage a successful membership plan. Kleer integrates directly with practice management software to unleash unprecedented automation, growth and performance. Kleer has helped over 7,000+ dentists increase patient access to care by providing a smarter way to deliver dental coverage. To learn more about Kleer Intelligence visit kleer.com/kleer-intelligence/get-started