Kleer Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the First Time

With a three-year revenue growth of 287 percent, Kleer ranks among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Kleer ranked No. 1951 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

In its first year to qualify for the annual Inc. awards, Kleer also ranked 43rd fastest-growing company headquartered in Pennsylvania and 204th fastest-growing business product and services company in the United States.

“We’re honored to be named among this impressive list of fast-growing companies,” said Dave Monahan, CEO and founder of Kleer. “It’s incredibly difficult to grow as quickly as we have at Kleer. It all comes down to the commitment of our team providing value to customers and keeping them happy. I’m grateful to each and every employee for the role they’ve played in that.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000.

Since 2018, Kleer has provided dental practices and DSOs with a unique software solution that enables them to offer subscription-based dental membership plans directly to patients and employers. Practices are fully in control, setting the subscription price, fee schedule, and treatment protocols. The platform helps practices reduce dependence on insurance, automate day-to-day plan management, and increase patient loyalty and engagement to maximize profitability and drive long-term growth.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Kleer

Powerful, automated, and data-driven, Kleer’s cloud-based software and world class support team remove all of the complexities, hassles, and costs of dealing with insurance — improving patient access to care, increasing patient visits and treatment acceptance, and providing the foundation for dental practice success. To learn more visit kleer.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.