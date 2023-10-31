Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at approximately 7:38 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. When the victim began to yell, the suspect assaulted the victim. The second suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/jHtgt1393XM

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN:23175381

###