Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,133 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(Forest Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 10:30 this morning in Forest Hill. 

At about 10:25 this morning, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on MD Rt. 23 (East West Highway) near the Morse Road bridge. According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Accent was traveling east on Rt. 23 and passing multiple vehicles in a passing zone. Simultaneously, a Nissan work van was traveling west on Rt. 23 and collided head-on with the Hyundai. 

The female driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The 51 year old male driver of the Nissan van was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment.     

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure which lasted approximately three hours. 

 

You just read:

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more