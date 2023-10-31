State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Harford County

October 31, 2023

(Forest Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 10:30 this morning in Forest Hill.

At about 10:25 this morning, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on MD Rt. 23 (East West Highway) near the Morse Road bridge. According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Accent was traveling east on Rt. 23 and passing multiple vehicles in a passing zone. Simultaneously, a Nissan work van was traveling west on Rt. 23 and collided head-on with the Hyundai.

The female driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The 51 year old male driver of the Nissan van was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure which lasted approximately three hours.