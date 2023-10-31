Edney Distributing Receives Prestigious Recognition at the Twin Cities Business Magazine Family Business Awards

Edney Distributing Logo

Edney Distributing, a leading wholesale distributor, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the Twin Cities Business Magazine Family Business Awards.

At Edney Distributing, we are deeply committed to staying at the forefront of our industry by providing the most innovative solutions for our dealers and their customers.” — Neal Kurth, COO of Edney Distributing

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edney Distributing, a leading wholesale distributor, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the Twin Cities Business Magazine Family Business Awards. The award ceremony took place on October 25, 2023, and honored Edney Distributing's outstanding contributions to the business community and its commitment to excellence.

The Family Business Awards by Twin Cities Business Magazine are designed to celebrate and acknowledge family-owned businesses in the region that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and resilience. Edney Distributing is honored to be among the esteemed list of honorees for 2023.

"Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our team and the Edney family. We are proud to be recognized as a family-owned business that has consistently strived for excellence in serving our dealers, suppliers, and the community," said Jennifer Edney, President and CEO of Edney Distributing.

For 72 years and counting, Edney Distributing has been a pillar of the business community in the region, providing high-quality agricultural, lawn and turf maintenance, forestry, and industrial equipment. As a family-owned and operated business, Edney Distributing has played a vital role in the growth and success of the region's agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Family Business Award reflects the strength of their results, board of directors, culture, family involvement, and charitable giving. The company continually seeks opportunities to expand and improve its product lines and services, fostering new partnerships and embracing advanced technologies to support modern farmers and businesses.

“At Edney Distributing, we are deeply committed to staying at the forefront of our industry by providing the most innovative solutions for our dealers and their customers," added Neal Kurth, COO of Edney Distributing. "We believe in building successful businesses and strong relationships within our community."

Edney Distributing extends its gratitude to Twin Cities Business Magazine for this recognition and its dedicated team members who have contributed to its ongoing success.

The Family Business Awards ceremony held on October 25, 2023, was an exciting and celebratory event, providing an opportunity for Edney Distributing to connect with fellow honorees, share insights, and inspire the next generation of family-owned businesses.

For additional information about Edney Distributing and its participation in the Twin Cities Business Magazine Family Business Awards, please check out this article in TCB Magazine: Twin Cities Business October/November 2023 – Powered by PageTurnPro.com.

About Edney Distributing:

Edney Distributing is a leading distributor of agricultural, lawn, and turf maintenance, forestry, and industrial equipment in the Midwest region of the USA, providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service to an active dealer network since 1951.

*For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nick Jensen at 888.443.3639 ext. 107 or nickj@edneyco.com

*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is accurate at the time of publication and is subject to change without notice.*