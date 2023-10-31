7 large industrial enterprises with more than 4,000 jobs were put into operation in Dushanbe today

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On the morning of October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, put in commission in Dushanbe 7 large industrial enterprises with more than 4000 jobs in anticipation of the 35th anniversary of state independence, within the framework of "Years of Industrial Development" and in order to implement the strategic goal of rapid industrialization of the country.

At the beginning, the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe opened "Gulistoni Dushanbe" OJSC after its renovation.

Modern technology was installed in the production facility in order to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State within the framework of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country on the initiative of the Dushanbe Executive body of state authority.

During 2022-2023, modern production devices and equipment were imported from Japan, the United States of America, Italy, China, England, Russia and Turkiye.

After the renovation, the activity of 3 new modern technological lines was established in "Gulistoni Dushanbe", where men's and women's jackets, pants and shirts are sewn.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, considered the implementation of the plans of Dushanbe Executive body of state authority important for the increase in the number of industrial facilities, boosting the production of import substitution products, the employment of the population and the development of economic and social sectors.

After the renovation, for the first time, the production of men's and women's trousers and suits using the modern technology of world-renowned companies was launched in the "Gulistoni Dushanbe" OJSC.

As a result of the complete modernization of the preparation, cutting, experimental, sewing areas, the introduction of modern technical equipment and the improvement of the level of professionalism of the employees, favorable conditions were created for the production of competitive products and the strengthening of the enterprise. With the expansion of the company's ability to export goods and products, cooperation contracts are concluded with world-renowned companies.

With the introduction of technical capacity, "Gulistoni Dushanbe" OJSC can produce up to 2 million special work clothes for summer and winter, pants and suits, school clothes, sports clothes, shirts and bedding, a total of 250 product types per year. In case of an increase in the order, the company has the possibility to augment the production of the product even more.

After the modernization, 230 additional jobs were created in the enterprise, bringing the total to 470 jobs. In case of starting the activity of the enterprise in three shifts, up to 1200 jobs will be created. This will contribute to the implementation of the inclusion of the largest number of citizens in the workplace. Company transport is provided for employees.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, drew the attention of workers and specialists to the production of competitive, high-quality products.

Laser equipment for engraving on fabric, scanner for automatic measurement of clothing size, technological line consisting of 145 special equipment for sewing, ironing, binding and chemical drying of clothes have been imported and installed in the enterprise. This made it possible to carry out each operation of sewing clothes using separate automatic equipment, which was introduced for the first time in Tajikistan.

In "Gulistoni Dushanbe" OJSC from fabric of different sizes, comfortable and beautiful clothes for men and women are manufactured according to the customer's request using modern technology.

The Head of State Emomali Rahmon evaluated the actions of the municipality in the direction of construction and restoration of production facilities as exemplary, and tasked workers and specialists to master work through modern technology, prioritization of market requirements, full use of wide technological opportunities and production of quality products.

Today, "Gulistoni Dushanbe" consists of administrative, production and modern auxiliary buildings, including a design workshop, a preparation and cutting workshop, 2 sewing workshops, a washing and dyeing workshop, a moisture improvement and packaging workshop, a workshop for sewing clothes on special orders, there is a dry cleaning service point, a steam room, a store and a spacious canteen for 400 seats.

After getting acquainted with the activity of the enterprise, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon became familiar with the samples of the products manufactured by "Gulistoni Dushanbe" OJSC.

In the 9th month of 2023, the manufacture of products in 87 garment factories in the Republic of Tajikistan increased by 5.5% compared to the same period last year, of which 21 factories are in Dushanbe. In the 9 months of this year, the production of school uniforms in Dushanbe has increased by 26.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which is the highest indicator of development in the country.

The fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State regarding the support of the activities of representatives of the private sector by the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, made it possible for business to develop in the capital of the country and increase the production of import substitution products.

Necessary conditions are created for the development of industry in the capital of the country, and based on the instructions of the Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, according to the plan of Dushanbe Executive body of state authority, foundation is laid for an increase in the production of industrial products, the number of jobs in the industry, and the double economic development of the capital through the construction and restoration of factories and enterprises.