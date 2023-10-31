Commissioning of textile enterprise "Arvis" LLC in Dushanbe and visiting an exhibition of the enterprise's products

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, commissioned in Firdavsi district of the capital a textile enterprise "Arvis" LLC and got acquainted with its activity.

The new enterprise, built on the basis of modern technology, is engaged in the production of cotton fabric and finished cotton products, such as various types of towels, bathrobes for all ages, and other products.

"Arvis" textile enterprise has a capacity to process 3 thousand 600 tons of cotton rope per year, to produce cotton products from them and to offer them to buyers with high quality and marketable design.

In the future, the export of finished products of the company is also planned in stages, because the company's devices and equipment allow to produce its final products within the framework of world standards. Currently, the new enterprise has launched the production of 500 types of textile products.

It was reported that modern textile devices from Belgium, Germany, Turkiye, Japan and Korea have been purchased and installed at the enterprise, and they have a good opportunity to ensure the high quality of the products and their competitiveness. The textile factory has spinning, grinding, weaving, dyeing, designing and sewing workshops, and its activities are aimed at using local raw materials, running the full process of cotton processing inside the country and producing import substitution products.

The opening of a new textile factory in Dushanbe has provided 600 local residents, most of whom are women, with permanent well-paid jobs.

Fabric production, dyeing, softening and preparation of high-quality final products have been launched at the textile factory "Arvis" LLC.

The color and loading of the products is also carried out inside the enterprise, and the installed equipment has the capacity to color and decorate up to 15 thousand kilograms of fabric per day.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the design and construction workshop of this enterprise has the ability to automatically cut and prepare up to 15 tons of fabric per day.

The textile enterprise "Arvis" LLC has a separate sewing shop, where the sewing of the final product is carried out according to the planned design.

This factory has 88 modern sewing machines, ironing and softening equipment, and products are prepared according to customer orders and consumer market requirements.

Providing favorable working conditions in the newly established enterprise is in the first place, here the employees are provided with work clothes and official transport, and a spacious canteen with 300 seats is at their disposal. Also, the working rooms of the employees, the corridor and the territory of the administrative building are decorated with a unique style and taste.

The textile enterprise "Arvis" LLC was built as part of the action plan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, and it leads to the implementation of measures for the development of the industry and the use of local raw materials.

A separate store for the sale of final products has been built within the facility, where the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, visited an exhibition of the finished products of this enterprise.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the modern production lines of the enterprise and the quality of its final products, and gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for quality control and periodically launching the export of products to other countries.