Commissioning of a new production factory "Amiri Confectionery Factory" in Dushanbe and visiting an exhibition of the factory's products

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - On October 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe city, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened a new production enterprise "Amiri Confectionery Factory" in the capital of the country.

The facility was built in "Dehqonobod-2" neighborhood of Firdavsi district of Dushanbe city on an area of 5 hectares and is considered one of the largest confectionery production enterprises in the country.

The production capacity of "Amiri Confectionery Factory" is 27 thousand tons per year. With this capacity, the enterprise can provide 35 percent of the domestic market with confectionery products.

15 special transport vehicles were purchased for the delivery of products to shops and markets. The enterprise also has warehouses and special means of transport in Sughd and Khatlon regions and subordinate cities and districts of the republic.

The company's products are mainly sold within the country and are planned to be exported in the future.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that 1000 jobs have been created at the enterprise. Now 700 local residents are provided with well-paid jobs.

The installed equipment is the latest and imported from Denmark, Austria, Netherlands, Germany and Italy. It is worth emphasizing that such technology was brought to Central Asia for the first time.

The enterprise has a canteen with 130 seats and a medical center equipped with diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. The administrative building of the enterprise, which consists of 20 rooms, is equipped with the necessary modern equipment. The territory of the facility, including the production process, is fully monitored by surveillance cameras.

A new factory for the production of confectionery products in the capital of the country, Dushanbe, was built by the local businessman Akmal Hamidov in order to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence and within the framework of the fourth strategic goal - the rapid industrialization of the country.

President of the country thanked the local businessman for building such a large production enterprise and contributing to the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.

Then, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited an exhibition of the products of "Amiri Confectionery Factory".

In separate aisles, samples of manufactured products were displayed, which is a reflection of the effective activity of specialists and employees of the enterprise.

It is worth noting that "Amiri Confectionery Factory" has been operating since 2010, and the company's products are competitive in the market and are in high demand.

It was reported that now 135 product types in different packages are produced at this enterprise.

Currently, there are 45 confectionery production enterprises operating in Dushanbe.

In 9 months of 2023, 12.6 thousand tons of confectionery products were produced in the city of Dushanbe, which is 68.6% of the republic's confectionery products.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials to ensure the quality and competitiveness of the products, as well as to organize their export.