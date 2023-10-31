Unidos Bridging Community Unveils New Website to Amplify Its Mission and Services

Unidos Bridging Community Yamhill County

Unidos Bridging Community's Digital Revamp: A Beacon of Hope, Advocacy, and Support for the Latinx Community in Yamhill County, Oregon.

MCMINNVILLE, OREGON, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unidos Bridging Community, a cornerstone nonprofit organization in Yamhill County, is excited to announce the launch of its meticulously designed and content-rich website. This innovative digital platform is a testament to the organization's unwavering commitment to championing the integration, participation, representation, and overall success of the Latinx community in the region.

Established in 2012, Unidos has consistently been a beacon of hope, fostering understanding, collaboration, and mutual support between Latinx and non-Latinx communities. The newly launched website provides an in-depth exploration of the organization's vision, centered on cultivating just, equitable, and thriving communities where every resident is valued and their cultural contributions are celebrated.

Visitors to the website will discover a detailed overview of Unidos' multifaceted programs. These include the Latinx Advocacy Coalition, which brings together various stakeholders to enhance communication and collaboration; Citizenship Classes that prepare individuals for the U.S.C.I.S. test; OHP Enrollment Assistance, which offers health care benefits navigation; proactive COVID-19 Outreach; the Agriculture Worker Wellness initiative; and the Youth Workforce Development program, aimed at empowering the next generation of professionals.

The "About" section of the website offers a deep dive into the organization's rich history, foundational values, and unwavering dedication to the community. It underscores Unidos' core values, emphasizing the significance of wellness, equity, continuous learning, integrity, teamwork, and the power of humor in building genuine connections.

Miriam Vargas Corona, the esteemed Executive Director of Unidos, shared her thoughts on the launch, stating, "Our revamped website is not just a digital interface. It encapsulates our journey, milestones, and relentless drive to serve the Latinx communities in Yamhill County."

For philanthropists and community members eager to support Unidos' mission, the website offers a seamless donation experience, ensuring that every contribution directly impacts the community.

To immerse yourself in the inspiring world of Unidos Bridging Community and to gain insights into their transformative programs and community-driven initiatives, visit https://unidosyamhillcounty.org.

About Unidos Bridging Community:

Unidos Bridging Community is a pillar of positive impact and advocacy in Yamhill County, Oregon. Founded in 2012, this Latinx-led nonprofit organization is on a mission to bridge gaps, foster access to resources and services, and support Latinx individuals and families to thrive and be successful.