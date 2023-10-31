Submit Release
Update No. 1: Vermont State Police makes arrest in fatal shooting of Bristol teenager

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police makes arrest in fatal shooting of Bristol teenager

 

BRISTOL, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting Monday night of a juvenile in Bristol.

 

The victim is identified as Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne.

 

Police arrested Hussein Mohamed, 14, of Bristol on a charge of second-degree murder. The Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office is charging Mohamed as an adult. He is expected to appear for arraignment at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury.

 

According to the findings of the investigation, Mohamed was in possession of a handgun at about 7:20 p.m. Monday while sitting in the rear passenger-side seat of a vehicle parked outside a home on North Street in Bristol when the handgun discharged, striking Gouveia as he sat in the front passenger seat.

 

No additional information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court in Vermont and made public following Mohamed’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

 

 

***Initial news release, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2023***

The Vermont State Police and Bristol Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 30, 2023, in Bristol. The victim is a juvenile male.

 

Police received a call at about 7:20 p.m. reporting that a shooting had occurred outside a home on North Street in Bristol near the intersection with Plank Road. First responders found the victim critically injured and rendered aid before transporting him by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

 

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The Bristol Police Department is providing assistance. No one is currently in custody.

 

Preliminary work by investigators indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the broader community. Detectives believe there is no link between this shooting and any other recent homicide or suspicious death investigation in Vermont.

 

An autopsy is expected to occur in the following days at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death. The name is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

Update No. 1: Vermont State Police makes arrest in fatal shooting of Bristol teenager

