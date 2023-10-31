MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/31/2023

October 31, 2023

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 31, 2023

On 10/25/2023, Tpr Baden conducted a traffic stop on Buck Hewitt Road at Alydar Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Troy Allen Jones, 31 of Ridge, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Jones was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 10/25/2023, Tpr Hersh responded to the Wawa, located at 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Jason Tremayne Stringer, 40 of Accokeek, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Stringer was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 10/25/2023, Troy Allen Jones, 31 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 10/28/2023, Tamika Rochelle Young, 37 of Loveville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 10/29/2023, Todd Efrem Brooks, 58 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 10/29/2023, Debbie Bahena-Torres, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/24/2023, Delanta Day, 35 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/25/2023, Marvin Francis Fields, 40 of Silver Spring, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired by alcohol, Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, and Negligent Driving

On 10/27/2023, Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Violation of Probation: Malicious Burning First Degree

On 10/30/2023, Orbin Hans Carter, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Failure to return & remain at scene of accident involving attended (vehicle damage, property damage)

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

