Joseph Collins Jr Receives First Major Endorsements from the Asian American Community.
America is better than it’s acting.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move for the 2024 United States Presidential election, Joseph Collins Jr. has received his first major endorsements. The Alliance of Asian American Voters and the US Global Business Forum, Inc have endorsed Collins as their man. This may add the estimated 24 million Asian Americans to his support base. The organizations have recognized Collins as the candidate who best understands and supports the needs of the Asian community. In his keynote address at the 17th Annual US Asia Business Forum, Collins gave his commitment to bridge the gap as it pertains to democratic elections.
The recent 17th Annual US Asia Business Forum brought together some of the brightest minds in the Asian business industry. The conference focused on the challenges and issues faced by this community, including Vietnamese, Filipino, Cambodians, and Indian people. Speakers included Nguyen Huu Chanh, former Prime Minister of GFVN, who delivered a powerful speech about fighting for free and fair elections in his native country. Joseph Collins Jr. was the keynote speaker and his message about bridging the gap between the United States and Vietnam stood out as a significant highlight of the event.
Collins Promises to Bridge the Economic Gap
The endorsements from the Alliance of Asian American Voters and US Global Business Forum, Inc. mark a significant breakthrough for Joseph Collins Jr’s presidential candidacy. These endorsements suggest that Collins is the candidate who resonates with the Asian community. More importantly, that his policies would reflect and address their needs. With the increasing influence of the Asian population in the United States, the endorsements from these two organizations carry immense significance for Collins’s electoral prospects.
Collins’ platform of bridging gaps between the United States and foreign countries also holds tremendous promise for the Asian community. The community has faced discrimination and exclusion in the past. There is a pressing need for a candidate who can understand and address these concerns. Collins has demonstrated that he is that candidate, by emphasizing the importance of democracy and freedom in countries like Vietnam.
Collins’ message that America is better than we are acting right now resonated deeply with the Asian community. The recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination highlights the pressing need for a candidate like Joseph Collins, Jr. Collins advocates for inclusivity and unity. Collins’s campaign represents the hope of a more inclusive government that values the voices and perspectives of minority communities.
His focus on freedom and democracy in countries like Vietnam resonates deeply with the Asian community. These endorsements highlight his dedication to incorporating their voices and perspectives in his policies. With these endorsements, Collins’s electoral prospects have been significantly boosted. His campaign represents the hope of a more inclusive and unified America.
For more information and to make your donation visit: https://josephcollinsjr.com
