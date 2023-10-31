Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,130 in the last 365 days.

Legacy PAC endorses Kelly Cooper for congress 2024 (AZ4)

Kelly Cooper endorsed by Legacy PAC for AZ4

Kelly Cooper Marine Veteran

Kelly Cooper has been endorsed by Legacy PAC for Arizona's 4th district in the 2024 Congressional race announced Jared Craig Legacy PAC President

Kelly Cooper has served his country and will serve the people of Arizona well putting them first. We are honored to announce his endorsement. ”
— Attorney Jared Craig President Legacy PAC
GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : the official press of Legacy PAC

Marine Veteran Kelly Cooper has been endorsed by the political action committee Legacy PAC in his bid for Arizona's fourth congressional district.

Cooper is a Marine Corps veteran, a local business owner and community leader, who values people over politics. He believes that politics should be a calling - not a career. His wife and children have taught him that compassion, not ideology, wins in the end.

After graduating from high school, Kelly joined the United States Marine Corps in 1993. While on alpha increment air alert with 1st Battalion 2nd Marines, his non-combat unit deployed to Cuba. He was also deployed to Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea. In 1996, with 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines, he served on the LST USS La Moure County (LST-1194) during UNITAS 96. This was a South American tour and relations mission.

Today, Cooper is the owner of three restaurants. He owns two Melting Pot franchises and BKD’s Backyard Joint in Chandler - his own restaurant concept. The lessons he learned in the Marines can now be seen in how he runs each of the restaurants, cares for each employee and plans for the next venture
egacy PAC is a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates.

Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/

In other Legacy PAC News :

Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/

Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates. https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/662639770/legacy-pac-to-produce-a-2024-border-documentary-film-project-and-border-tours-for-candidates-announced-jared-craig/

Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-endorsement-of-donald-j-trump-for-47th-president/

Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

KELLY COOPER for Arizona Congress 2024 endorsement interview Stan Fitzgerald (Legacy PAC Partner VFAF)

You just read:

Legacy PAC endorses Kelly Cooper for congress 2024 (AZ4)

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more