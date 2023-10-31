Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for September 2023

MACAU, October 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 137 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in September 2023, an increase of 17 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 22.2% to 46,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in September hiked by 41.1 percentage points year-on-year to 78.6%, with the rates for 5-star (81.9%) and 2-star hotels (77.3%) surging by 46.0 percentage points and 35.7 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in September leapt by 158.2% year-on-year to 1,135,000; guests from mainland China (813,000), Hong Kong (178,000) and Taiwan (30,000) jumped by 144.2%, 917.7% and 873.7% respectively, whereas local guests (46,000) dropped by 41.5%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests stayed at 1.6 nights.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 43.1 percentage points year-on-year to 80.6%. The number of guests soared by 160.9% year-on-year to 9,793,000, while their average length of stay decreased by 0.2 night to 1.7 nights.

In September, there were 133,000 visitors arriving on package tours; meanwhile, a total of 32,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 581.5% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2023, number of visitors arriving on package tours totalled 743,000, and that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies rocketed by 931.7% year-on-year to 291,000.