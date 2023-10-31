Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ number bib collection to start tomorrow

MACAU, October 31 - The ‘Bank of China Proudly Sponsors: 70th Macau Grand Prix Celebration – Guia Circuit Fun Run’ organised by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee, Bank of China (Macau), and Sports Olympic Committee of Macau, China, will kick off on the Guia Circuit at 6:30 a.m. this Sunday (5 November).

Participants of the fun run can collect their number bib, timing chip and athlete’s regulations from the Macao Forum between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 1-3 November and between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on 4 November by presenting the ‘QR code for number bib collection’, ‘registration completion’ SMS or email and their valid identification document. Participants can log in to the registration system through BOC Mobile Banking Macau or the Sports Bureau website using their Macao mobile number or email and click ‘My Activity’ to check their ‘QR code for number bib collection’. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorise another person to do so on their behalf; the authorised person is required to present their valid identification document, a screenshot of the ‘QR code for number bib collection’, a copy of the participant’s identification document, and the ‘registration completion’ SMS or email.

The fun run circuit stretches to 6.2 kilometres long with both the starting and finishing points located at the Macau Grand Prix Building. Participants must report between 5:30 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. on the race day on Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues near the Reservoir. The competition will start at 6:30 a.m. and the participants must complete one lap of the Guia Circuit within one hour. The first checkpoint is set at Estrada de São Francisco, the second at Melco Hairpin, and the third at Fisherman’s Bend. The participants must pass through the checkpoint at Fisherman’s Bend before 7:21 a.m., otherwise the organisers reserve the right to terminate their participation in the race, and they will be required to leave the circuit as instructed. Participants who finish the race within designated time will receive a commemorative medal and towel at the event site, and collection will not be available after the event.

For more information about this activity, please visit the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo or the Macau Grand Prix official website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo, follow the Facebook pages ‘Trend on Macau Sport for All’, ‘Macau Grand Prix’, and ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’, WeChat official accounts ‘澳門體育’(Macao Sports), ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) and ‘澳門格蘭披治大賽車’ (Macau Grand Prix), or the Weibo of the Macau Grand Prix, or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.