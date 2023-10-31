Operatic tradition Cultural roots back to Macao’s stage

MACAU, October 31 - Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR, the China National Peking Opera Company will be performing two shows at Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium on 15 and 16 December (Friday and Saturday).

The revered troupe returns with two historical and widely performed tales from its vast repertoire. The programme is taking-off with The Fiery Red Horse, an opera that takes the audience back to the Tang dynasty. The legend-based tale has been extensively performed in theatres across China, and in overseas stages in cities like London or New York. The tour’s second show features the tragic story Farewell, My Concubine, a life and death classic turned popular worldwide back in the 1990’s when it was used as the backdrop for an awarded film by Chen Kaige.

Actively nurturing a long line of accomplished artists since it was founded in 1955, including playwrights, directors and composers, the National Peking Opera has been consistently recognized both at home and abroad. Over the last few years, Macao has regularly enjoyed the diversity and development of traditional Chinese opera displayed on a string of staged tales, offering performing arts lovers renewed opportunities to delve into a wide range of theatrical forms. This much treasured cultural heritage will, once again, bring the audience its characteristic merge of recitation, dance-acting and martial arts, adorning vocal virtuosity with impressive costumes and dramatic make-up.

Co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao, China Arts Entertainment Group Ltd. and the Education and Youth Development Bureau and coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR, the staging of the plays The Fiery Red Horse and Farewell, My Concubine is scheduled for 15 (Friday) and 16 (Saturday) of December respectively at CCM’s Grand Auditorium. Tickets will be on sale from 1 November (Wednesday) at Macao Cultural Centre’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network outlets, available at various prices and subject to several discounts. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.