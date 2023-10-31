Election Day Showcase: New $20 Game Offers Notable $1 Million Top Prize

On the ballot: $20 game is first installment of Presidential family of scratch-off games

JACKSON, MISS. –The Mississippi Lottery is making Election Day news by introducing its first scratch-off game with a top prize of $1 million, the largest offered on a scratch-off game in Mississippi to date. The $20 scratch-off game, featuring President Jackson, will launch in retailers Tuesday, Nov. 7, along with two other games.

“The $20 games are consistently player favorites,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have flocked to them since we debuted the inaugural $20 ticket in March 2021. We are especially excited to offer a game featuring $1 million as a top prize.

“This is the largest prize we’ve offered on a scratch-off so far,” he continued. “We wanted to shake things up and give the players a little something different in a $20 game, especially in time for the holidays. It’s filled with prizes ranging from $40 to $50,000, along with the top prizes of $1 million.”

The new $20 game is joined by other scratch-off candidates to kick off the holiday season:

$2—$25,000 Bonus: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $25,000.

$5—Money Bag Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20—Jackson: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.82. Win up to $1,000,000.

These games also provide players an additional chance to win the top prize by entering their non-winning tickets into a 2nd Chance promotional drawing. Visit mslottery.com/secondchance.

Additionally, 2022’s $2—Lucky Holiday Bucks will be available again in retailers.

Stay tuned for results: The December games will introduce the next series in the Presidential family of scratch-offs.

###