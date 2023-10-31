Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

Traffic Statute Review Community Engagement Process Continues Wednesday in Brookfield

 

Brookfield, Vermont (Wednesday, November 1st, 2023) — The final community session to review Vermont’s traffic statutes is scheduled for Wednesday evening, November 1st, in Brookfield.

 

In 2022, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 106 of 2022, which “requires the Executive Director of Racial Equity, the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, and the Commissioner of Public Safety to jointly examine all motor vehicle violations for the purpose of making recommendations on whether or not statutes should be repealed, modified, or limited to secondary enforcement.” As part of this process, the working group wants to learn about your experiences with traffic enforcement. Specifically, we hope to learn about how traffic laws affect your communities. We also hope to learn whether there are specific changes or updates that would improve your experience as a motorist, passenger, pedestrian, resident, or visitor in Vermont. The feedback you share will help the Executive Director and the Commissioners make meaningful recommendations to the Vermont Legislature on how to update the traffic code to meet the spirit of Act 106 of 2022.  

 

We will hold five sessions (in person and via Zoom) across the state: northwest region, northeast region, central region, southwest region, and southeast region. Our final session will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Brookfield Elementary School, 1728 Ridge Rd, Brookfield VT.  

 

Event registration and details can be found by visiting:  https://racialequity.vermont.gov/traffic-statute-review-community-engagement

 

If you have specific questions or concerns, please direct inquiries to: mandy.wooster@vermont.gov

 

 

