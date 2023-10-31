Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,996 in the last 365 days.

SendQuick Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

Top Infosec Most Innovative Authentication Award Winner

Top Infosec Most Innovative Authentication Award Winner

SendQuick Logo

SendQuick offers the SendQuick Conexa and its various MFA options

Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd

Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd

SendQuick Named Most Innovative in Authentication (Multi, Single or Two-Factor) in 11th Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2023

We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”
— Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SendQuick Pte Ltd is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative in Authentication (Multi, Single or Two-Factor)

“We are thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd.

SendQuick won in this category with its SendQuick Conexa, which comes with various multi-factor authentication options for all its users: Email OTP, Soft Token, Hard Token, Push OTP, Push Authentication, Digital ID login with Singpass or Yoti, FIDO2-capable Yubikey and passwordless biometric authentication.

“SendQuick embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Wendy Lee
SendQuick Pte Ltd
+65 6280 2881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

SendQuick Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more