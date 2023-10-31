Hoimyung ICT Corporation Marks Five Years in Production with Softil’s MCX Technology Running on Korea’s KoRail Network
Hoimyung ICT Corporation and Softil developing FRMCS compliant solutions and Train Signaling System for Korean, European and Global (Africa & Asia) markets
The cooperation between our two firms is now poised to enter a new phase as Hoimyung aims to develop a new train signaling system called KTCS-3 leveraging Softil’s pioneering BEEHD technology.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been more than five years since the world’s leading technology enabler Softil and Korea’s Hoimyung ICT Corporation announced their cooperation to build next generation 3GPP MCPTX standard compliant terminals for use in South Korea’s hi-speed railway lines.
The terminals have been in full production since September 2018 and are well prepared to meet the demands of the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) European standard.
The first rail line entered service in 2018, debuted for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, shuttling over 50,000 athletes and visitors daily from Incheon International Airport to the Olympic site in under two hours using 35 high-speed trains.
Since 2018, more than 140 high-speed trains across Korea’s rail network have been equipped with the Hoimyung/Softil MCX-enabled terminals. It is estimated that more than 125 million people travel on these intelligent express trains each year.
Hoimyung ICT Corporation terminals built with LTE-R technology (‘MCX for rail’), a version of LTE designed specifically for the mission-critical operational and maintenance services of railway operators, utilize Softil's BEEHD framework for stable voice, video, and data communication on high-speed trains, exceeding 250 km/h. They also offer essential features like real-time train tracking and railroad guidance for engine drivers, enhancing railway safety and efficiency.
As the FRMCS standard evolves and becomes a world-wide norm, Hoimyung ICT Corporation and Softil will continue to extend the solution for other applications and use cases to comply with all developing FRMCS requirements for signalling in the Korean market (also called KTCS-3) as well as to meet the signaling requirements for global markets.
“The highly successful cooperation between our two firms is now poised to enter a new phase as Hoimyung aims to develop a new train signaling system called KTCS-3 leveraging Softil’s pioneering BEEHD technology. The system will allow more trains to run at the same time on a set route with maximum safety,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO.
“The next generation of on-board signaling system supporting automatic operation is an ATP/ATO-integrated on-board system that meets European railway standards,” adds Chris Han, CEO of Hoimyung ICT Corporation. “The new signaling system will allow train control using only radio communication (LTE-R) without using existing track circuits in high-speed railway operating environments in the 350 km/h speed band.”
About Softil’s BEEHD Framework Technology
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s Toolkits are behind a wide range of 3GPP–based solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signalling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
