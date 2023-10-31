Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,152 in the last 365 days.

Quarter Craze Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance on November 10th

This is a press release from Eureka Moose Lodge #636:

The Eureka Moose Lodge # 636 would like to invite the community to a Quarter Craze. “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance.” The Quarter Craze will happen on Friday Nov 10th, 2023. You must register at Quarter Craze Charity Events Humboldt on Facebook. Doors open and dinner starts at 5:45 PM. Dinner will be $8 for Spaghetti, Salad, and Garlic Bread. Beverages will be available for purchase, including adult beverages. The bidding for Quarter Craze will start at 6:30 PM. You can purchase bidding paddles for $5 each or 3 for $10.  All proceeds will go to Humboldt Autism Alliance.  Bring lots of quarters!! There will be lots of great auction items from businesses, such as Six Rivers Brewery, Dutch Bros, Chins, Bevs Real Kids, Pierson’s, Happy Donuts, Eureka Skate Shop, The Grotto, Curry Leaf, and other businesses. Various houseware items and toys will also be up for auction. Come support “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance”.  We hope to see you there.

You can register here for the Quarter Craze “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance.”

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ek1kltio2f904180&oseq=&c=&ch=

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Quarter Craze Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance on November 10th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more