Quarter Craze Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance on November 10th

This is a press release from Eureka Moose Lodge #636:

The Eureka Moose Lodge # 636 would like to invite the community to a Quarter Craze. “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance.” The Quarter Craze will happen on Friday Nov 10th, 2023. You must register at Quarter Craze Charity Events Humboldt on Facebook. Doors open and dinner starts at 5:45 PM. Dinner will be $8 for Spaghetti, Salad, and Garlic Bread. Beverages will be available for purchase, including adult beverages. The bidding for Quarter Craze will start at 6:30 PM. You can purchase bidding paddles for $5 each or 3 for $10. All proceeds will go to Humboldt Autism Alliance. Bring lots of quarters!! There will be lots of great auction items from businesses, such as Six Rivers Brewery, Dutch Bros, Chins, Bevs Real Kids, Pierson’s, Happy Donuts, Eureka Skate Shop, The Grotto, Curry Leaf, and other businesses. Various houseware items and toys will also be up for auction. Come support “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance”. We hope to see you there.

You can register here for the Quarter Craze “A Benefit for Humboldt Autism Alliance.”

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ek1kltio2f904180&oseq=&c=&ch=