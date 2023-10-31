Submit Release
Governor’s Trade Mission to MexicoNov13

November 13, 2023 – November 17, 2023

Register now for the next Governor’s Trade Mission!

The trade mission will be held in Mexico City, Mexico and takes place November 13 – 17, 2023. 

The event will be led by Governor Brad Little and provide businesses with the opportunity to meet with Mexican business leaders and government officials to open new investment opportunities. 

Mexico is Idaho’s second-largest market for food and agriculture and the sixth-largest export market. Mexico is also one of the most important economic centers in Latin America. 

For questions contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce or Tanner Wagner at Idaho State Department of Agriculture. 

Register by June 30. 

Register here.

