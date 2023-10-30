Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Connection With A Shooting In Prince George’s County

October 30, 2023

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred on October 27, 2023.

The driver is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years of age. The suspect vehicle is described as a “newer” model black Audi A6 or A8 with possible Maryland (MD) or District of Columbia (DC) registration (stock photo of the suspect vehicle pictured below). The vehicle was last observed exiting westbound Route 50 at Route 202 in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on October 27, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of I-495, near Route 450 in Lanham for the report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver produced a handgun and shot the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Please reference case number 23-MSP-037882 when contacting.

This case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov