Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,172 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Connection With A Shooting In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred on October 27, 2023.

The driver is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years of age. The suspect vehicle is described as a “newer” model black Audi A6 or A8 with possible Maryland (MD) or District of Columbia (DC) registration (stock photo of the suspect vehicle pictured below). The vehicle was last observed exiting westbound Route 50 at Route 202 in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on October 27, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of I-495, near Route 450 in Lanham for the report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver produced a handgun and shot the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Please reference case number 23-MSP-037882 when contacting.

This case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Connection With A Shooting In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more