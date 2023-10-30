Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, October 30, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 30, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

  • House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as amended by A01962

  • House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01959

  • House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A02644

  • House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01960

  • House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A02645

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by A01961

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by A02649

  • Senate Bill 646, Printer's Number 682

  • Senate Bill 854, Printer's Number 1010

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedules as of and for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and Independent Auditor’s report from Temple University Financial Affairs

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

Supplemental Report 10/30/2023

 

Representative Heather Boyd is appointed to the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.

 

Representative Tarik Khan resigned from the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.

 

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Carol Hill- Evans, Chair

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

·         HB 735

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

·         HB 1094

·         HB 1170

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

House Bills Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 735

HB 1094

HB 1170

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 246     State Government

HR 247     Judiciary

HR 248     Transportation

HR 249     Children And Youth

HR 250     Health

HR 251     Health

HR 252     Human Services

HR 253     State Government

                   

HB 1780   Game And Fisheries

HB 1781   Judiciary

HB 1782   Judiciary

HB 1783   Human Services

HB 1784   Judiciary

HB 1785   Judiciary

HB 1786   Judiciary

HB 1787   Judiciary

HB 1788   Judiciary

HB 1789   Judiciary

HB 1790   Labor And Industry

HB 1791   Judiciary

HB 1792   Commerce

HB 1793   Judiciary

HB 1794   Labor And Industry

HB 1795   Health

HB 1796   Transportation

HB 1797   Gaming Oversight

HB 1798   Transportation

HB 1799   Local Government

HB 1800   Human Services

HB 1802   Game And Fisheries

                   

SB 7           Education

SB 282      State Government

SB 340      Education

SB 353      Education

SB 438      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 456      Education

SB 842      Judiciary

SB 959      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1243      To Appropriations

HB 1451      To Appropriations

HB 1619      To Appropriations

HB 1772      To Appropriations

SB 152         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1760      From Aging and Older Adult Services to Judiciary

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 174        From Transportation as Committed

HR 236        From Transportation as Committed

HR 248        From Transportation as Committed

 

HB 73           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 826        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1024      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1027      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1474      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1478      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1556      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1747      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1795      From Health as Committed

HB 221         From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 1768      From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 735        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1451      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1798      From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 84           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 773         From Health as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 663

HB 842

HB 1580

HB 1716

HB 1772

 

SB 500

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 221

A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.  

201-1

HR 225

A Resolution designating October 19, 2023, as "Purple Thursday" and as "Domestic Violence Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 31, 2023  at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

