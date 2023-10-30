Daily Session Report for Monday, October 30, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

October 30, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

A01962 House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as amended by

A01959 House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by

A02644 House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by

A01960 House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by

A02645 House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by

A01961 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by

A02649 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by

Senate Bill 646, Printer's Number 682

Senate Bill 854, Printer's Number 1010

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedules as of and for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and Independent Auditor’s report from Temple University Financial Affairs

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

Supplemental Report 10/30/2023

Representative Heather Boyd is appointed to the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.

Representative Tarik Khan resigned from the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Carol Hill- Evans, Chair

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

· HB 735

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

· HB 1094

· HB 1170

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

House Bills Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 735

HB 1094

HB 1170

Bills Referred

HR 246 State Government

HR 247 Judiciary

HR 248 Transportation

HR 249 Children And Youth

HR 250 Health

HR 251 Health

HR 252 Human Services

HR 253 State Government

HB 1780 Game And Fisheries

HB 1781 Judiciary

HB 1782 Judiciary

HB 1783 Human Services

HB 1784 Judiciary

HB 1785 Judiciary

HB 1786 Judiciary

HB 1787 Judiciary

HB 1788 Judiciary

HB 1789 Judiciary

HB 1790 Labor And Industry

HB 1791 Judiciary

HB 1792 Commerce

HB 1793 Judiciary

HB 1794 Labor And Industry

HB 1795 Health

HB 1796 Transportation

HB 1797 Gaming Oversight

HB 1798 Transportation

HB 1799 Local Government

HB 1800 Human Services

HB 1802 Game And Fisheries

SB 7 Education

SB 282 State Government

SB 340 Education

SB 353 Education

SB 438 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 456 Education

SB 842 Judiciary

SB 959 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1243 To Appropriations

HB 1451 To Appropriations

HB 1619 To Appropriations

HB 1772 To Appropriations

SB 152 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1760 From Aging and Older Adult Services to Judiciary

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 174 From Transportation as Committed

HR 236 From Transportation as Committed

HR 248 From Transportation as Committed

HB 73 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 826 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1024 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1027 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1474 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1478 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1556 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1747 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1795 From Health as Committed

HB 221 From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 1768 From Liquor Control as Committed

HB 735 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1451 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1798 From Transportation as Amended

SB 84 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 773 From Health as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 663

HB 842

HB 1580

HB 1716

HB 1772

SB 500

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 221 A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 225 A Resolution designating October 19, 2023, as "Purple Thursday" and as "Domestic Violence Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.