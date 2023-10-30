Daily Session Report for Monday, October 30, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 30, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
- House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as amended by A01962
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A01959
- House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by A02644
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A01960
- House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by A02645
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by A01961
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 as amended by A02649
- Senate Bill 646, Printer's Number 682
- Senate Bill 854, Printer's Number 1010
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· Consolidated Financial Statements and Supplemental Schedules as of and for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and Independent Auditor’s report from Temple University Financial Affairs
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
Supplemental Report 10/30/2023
Representative Heather Boyd is appointed to the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.
Representative Tarik Khan resigned from the Health Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care.
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Carol Hill- Evans, Chair
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
· HB 735
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
· HB 1094
· HB 1170
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
House Bills Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 735
HB 1094
HB 1170
Bills Referred
HR 246 State Government
HR 247 Judiciary
HR 248 Transportation
HR 249 Children And Youth
HR 250 Health
HR 251 Health
HR 252 Human Services
HR 253 State Government
HB 1780 Game And Fisheries
HB 1781 Judiciary
HB 1782 Judiciary
HB 1783 Human Services
HB 1784 Judiciary
HB 1785 Judiciary
HB 1786 Judiciary
HB 1787 Judiciary
HB 1788 Judiciary
HB 1789 Judiciary
HB 1790 Labor And Industry
HB 1791 Judiciary
HB 1792 Commerce
HB 1793 Judiciary
HB 1794 Labor And Industry
HB 1795 Health
HB 1796 Transportation
HB 1797 Gaming Oversight
HB 1798 Transportation
HB 1799 Local Government
HB 1800 Human Services
HB 1802 Game And Fisheries
SB 7 Education
SB 282 State Government
SB 340 Education
SB 353 Education
SB 438 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 456 Education
SB 842 Judiciary
SB 959 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1243 To Appropriations
HB 1451 To Appropriations
HB 1619 To Appropriations
HB 1772 To Appropriations
SB 152 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1760 From Aging and Older Adult Services to Judiciary
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 174 From Transportation as Committed
HR 236 From Transportation as Committed
HR 248 From Transportation as Committed
HB 73 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 826 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1024 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1027 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1474 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1478 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1556 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1747 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1795 From Health as Committed
HB 221 From Liquor Control as Amended
HB 1768 From Liquor Control as Committed
HB 735 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1451 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1798 From Transportation as Amended
SB 84 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 773 From Health as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 663
HB 842
HB 1580
HB 1716
HB 1772
SB 500
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating October 19, 2023, as "Purple Thursday" and as "Domestic Violence Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.