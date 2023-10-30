TheRumLab x BevTest Join Forces to Create the Prestigious 2024 Rum Congress Awards

The Rum Congress Awards are an exciting new chapter for the rum industry!” — Jerald O'Kennard

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development that promises to make waves in the world of rum appreciation, The Rum Lab and Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest) are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration. Together, they are hosting the brand-new "Rum Congress Awards," presented by BevTest, which is ready to set the bar for excellence in the field of rum competitions.

BevTest has made a bold move, making way for this innovative, expanded event, which is expected to raise the competition bar even higher. The stage is set for this exciting celebration of the finest rums the world has to offer, and here's what you need to know.

Preliminary Rounds in Chicago, Grand Finale in Miami

BevTest will kickstart the competition by conducting preliminary rum evaluations at their Chicago tasting lab. Utilizing their four plus decades of experience, proprietary blind tasting methodology, custom software, and expert panels, a carefully vetted list of the top 20 rums will emerge. From this precise review process, the top three rums of the competition will be chosen via a final show panel tasting in the vibrant city of Miami on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the Miami Rum Congress.

Key Dates, Deadlines and Registration

The registration and product submission deadline is December 1, 2023. Brands can enter their rums via this link.

This marks the beginning of this new and exciting road towards rum competitions. The first round of tastings will then take place in Chicago, with completion scheduled for February 1, 2024. The producers of the top 20 rums will be notified of their status as finalists during the first week of February, setting the stage for the penultimate showdown.

Unveiling the Best of the Best

The culmination of all this hard work will occur at the heart of the Miami Rum Congress. BevTest will assemble a panel of distinguished experts to oversee and execute the final round of evaluations. Their discerning palates will ultimately select the top three rums of the contest, crowning the best of the best.

BevTest and RumLab will come together to reveal the winners live to those in attendance in a prestigious awards ceremony where trophies will be presented to the three triumphant rums.

The 2024 Rum Congress Awards promise to be a game-changer, and it will be interesting to see which rum brands rise to the top.