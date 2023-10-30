White House Executive Order: Safe, Secure & Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Cross-posted from: The White House Briefing Room

Editor’s Note: Please learn more about today’s Executive Order on artificial intelligence (AI) issued by President Biden. HIV.gov will continue to provide information on AI as we collectively work to use AI cautiously and transparently to extend the reach of our HIV efforts.

FACT SHEET: Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence

“Today, [October 30, 2023] President Biden is issuing a landmark Executive Order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). The Executive Order establishes new standards for AI safety and security, protects Americans’ privacy, advances equity and civil rights, stands up for consumers and workers, promotes innovation and competition, advances American leadership around the world, and more.” READ MORE