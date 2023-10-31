Saskatchewan Realtors Association brings Restb.ai AI-powered tools to its 1,700 members

Chris Guérette, CEO, Saskatchewan REALTORS Association Saskatchewan REALTORS Association Lisa Larson is Restb.ai’s Managing Director for North America

The Saskatchewan REALTORS Association (SRA) is delivering the latest AI-powered tools to its 1,700 members in Saskatchewan, Canada, provided by Restb.ai.

The Saskatchewan REALTORS Association (SRA) is delivering the latest AI-powered tools to its 1,700 members in Saskatchewan, Canada, provided by Restb.ai, the industry leader in artificial intelligence-powered computer vision technology in the North American real estate industry.

Today’s announcement includes the successful implementation of several advanced computer vision tools that will allow Saskatchewan REALTORS® to upload a new listing in a fraction of the time it currently takes. The tools are fully integrated into Matrix™, the multiple listing service (MLS) software platform in Saskatchewan, powered by CoreLogic. For the general consumer’s interest, this feeds into the well-known and trusted REALTOR.ca consumer-facing website.

The breakthrough AI tech tools now available include the automation of generative AI Tags. Restb.ai technology scans each photo uploaded by the Realtor into the MLS and automatically identifies a home's vital interior and exterior features.

Realtors save significant time using the Restb.ai automation versus manually identifying and inputting these tags, and consumers will benefit from a dramatically improved search experience while they’re searching the Saskatchewan area for homes. Essentially, the new technology will help consumers find the homes they are searching for faster.

“Saskatchewan’s tech sector is one of the fastest growing in Canada. We’re proud the real estate sector can contribute to this economic force in our province. Our real estate community in Saskatchewan provides an ideal landscape to innovate and push boundaries. We’re thrilled to be one of the first Associations in Canada to bring generative AI by Restb.ai into our MLS system, at no additional cost to our members. The magic of AI isn’t just in its potential but in its tangible impact to real estate in Canada. We aren’t just peering into the future, we’re actively molding it with dedication and excellence,” shared Chris Guérette, CEO, Saskatchewan REALTORS Association.

Guérette continued, “Restb.ai uses Generative AI Tag technology to help instantly identify everything from the home’s architecture style, outside amenities to the features inside of the home, such as white kitchens, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, outdoor kitchens, and more.”

“I commend Saskatchewan Realtor Association Leadership for their innovative and strategic move to integrate AI technology, setting a new benchmark for real estate across Canada. Saskatchewan Realtors are not just expanding their presence, they are redefining the landscape of real estate in Canada. Their forward-thinking approach and adoption of advanced AI solutions is a testament to excellence and innovation. This bold move is paving the way for a transformative era in real estate, and I am confident that other Canadian Realtor Associations will be inspired to follow in their footsteps,” stated Lisa Larson, Restb.ai’s Managing Director, North America.

Saskatchewan Realtors also have access to more advanced AI-powered technologies from Restb.ai, including Image Captions, Property Descriptions and Alt-Text/MetaData. Image Caption technology helps agents describe the overall property, highlighting its best features, by automatically providing professionally written property descriptions.

The Alt-Text data ensures photos include a description of what is in the photo, increasing the accessibility of the listing, as 1.5 million Canadians identify themselves as having sight loss. When computer vision technology scans each photo uploaded by agents, it also creates Metadata or detailed information about the images that helps increase the amount of data the Association has about each listing.

Next fall, Saskatchewan Realtors will gain access to more AI-powered tools inside their CoreLogic Matrix system, including CoreLogic’s top-rated Add/Edit Tool designed to auto-populate the MLS Listing long form, which will be another significant time saver when Realtors enter a new listing.

All of these tools are part of Restb.ai’s MLS AI Product Suite. More information about Restb.ai is available on its website at Restb.ai.

About Saskatchewan REALTORS® Association (SRA)

The Saskatchewan REALTORS® Association (SRA) provides leadership and services that support 1,700 Realtors in 200 business partners in Saskatchewan through technology, education, and advocacy. The SRA is also the expert voice in bringing insight to public policy makers on matters that affect growth, housing, real estate, and wealth creation in our communities. Our professional members are experts in the real estate profession, including specialties like residential, commercial, farm, investment, industrial, land development, and property management.

Learn more about Saskatchewan’s real estate community by visiting sra.ca and REALTOR.ca. For media inquiries, contact Chris Guérette, SRA CEO, chrisguerette@sra.ca.

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai, the leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, delivers image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Restb.ai is like having a real estate expert instantly research and provide a deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.