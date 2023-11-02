Submit Release
Krystal Celebrates Its Favorite Chik® On National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Krystal Chik®

Brand offers buy one Chik® get one 50% off digital orders only on November 9

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 9 is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day and Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is celebrating its favorite Chik®. The restaurant’s signature chicken sandwich is a fan favorite for a reason with the all-white, chicken breast filet that is lightly battered and fried until golden and crispy, then topped with Duke’s mayo and a fresh dill pickle and served on the iconic soft, steamy bun.

“Our Chik gives other chicken sandwiches a run for their money,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “This National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, we are delighted to spotlight the Chik we’re most proud of. Introduced in 2022 after extensive product development, the Chik is thicker, juicier & tastier than ever. .”

The Krystal National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day buy one Chik® get one 50% off deal is valid only on November 9, on digital platforms only. The maximum order limit is five per order and available while supplies last. To activate the offer, use code: CHIKITOUT at checkout.

The Krystal Chik® was re-introduced in 2022 and it bigger & better than ever with all-white meat, whole muscle chicken. The original is the Classic Chik®. For breakfast fans, Krystal offers the Chik® Biscuit and for those who like some heat, there is the Spicy Chik®. The Chik® may be enjoyed a la carte or as a combo with two Chiks®, fries or tots, and a drink. The Chik® is also available by the Sackful (12) or Steamer Pack (24).

Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store. For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

