RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Business Development Specialist, Tech, Equity & Inclusion Manager

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Business Development Specialist***

Agency Title: Tech, Equity & Inclusion Manager

Open To: Public

Open Period: October 27, 2023 – November 10, 2023

Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Business Development Specialist (Tech, Equity, and Inclusion Manager) for its Business Development & Strategy unit. The Business Development Unit fosters a strong and equitable local economy through the implementation of DC's economic development strategy by supporting existing businesses and entrepreneurs, attracting new businesses and forging partnerships between government, business and communities that foster economic growth.

Position Description:

The Business Development Specialist will serve as a member of the Strategic Initiatives Team in the role of Tech, Equity, and Inclusion Manager. The Strategic Initiatives team oversees efforts to improve the business climate in DC through policymaking, cross-sector collaboration, and the development of new economic development solutions. This team is focused on developing and implementing strategic initiatives that support the goals of the District’s economic development strategy, including creating new opportunities for investment in DC-based businesses, supporting the growth of the startup ecosystem and target industries, and developing reports and marketing strategies to analyze and highlight DC’s economy. In addition, the Strategic Initiatives team works closely with the Business Retention, Expansion, and Attraction (BREA) team, the Small Business and Retail team, and other relevant DMPED business units to determine a policy agenda to improve DC’s economic competitiveness for large and small businesses across diverse industries and pursue needed legislative or regulatory changes.

The Tech, Equity, and Inclusion Manager will work closely with the Director of Strategic Initiatives to support the implementation of initiatives and policies that advance equitable economic growth in DC. In particular, the incumbent will support the growth of the technology sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem in DC and the inclusion of underrepresented populations in this sector.

Specific responsibilities include:

Lead the design and management of technology and inclusion initiatives on behalf of DMPED. Existing initiatives include access to capital initiatives such as the Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund and inclusive procurement programs such as the DC Anchors Partnership.

Lead DMPED’s engagement with neighborhood-based innovation districts, including the Penn West Equity and Innovation District, Southwest Mobility Innovation District, and Arts and Culture District. Engage with innovation district leadership and partners to advise on the development and implementation of strategies to achieve innovation district goals, and monitor compliance with grant agreements.

Support the administration of the Mayor’s Innovation and Technology Inclusion Council.

Support DMPED’s implementation of strategies to achieve goals of the District’s economic development strategy, including increasing the share of minority-owned businesses to 33% of all employer businesses, and increase the median household income of black households by $25,000

Interface with businesses, economic development organizations, business associations, community stakeholders, and government agencies to help advance equity and inclusion in the technology sector, and increase economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses in the District

Monitor workforce development trends in the technology and innovation sectors and identify opportunities for DMPED to implement programs that can increase diversity in these sectors and programs to increase support for underrepresented founders

Maintain records of business engagements and funding programs within the Business Development Unit CRM (Microsoft Dynamics)

Occasional attendance at meetings and events at night and on weekends.

Other duties as assigned, which could include responding to general inquiries from companies interested in relocating to or expanding their presence in the District, preparing briefing memos and drafting talking points.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in business, finance, public policy (particularly technology policy), or related field preferred.

At least 3-5 years of similar work experience in economic development or in the technology and innovation sector.

Familiarity with economic and community development including business attraction, expansion, and retention.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environment is preferred.

Familiarity with the technology and innovation sector, including trends, challenges, and resources.

Experience, knowledge, and/or training in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with CRM Databases and data management preferred (Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Smartsheet).

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.