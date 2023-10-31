Great interest in the works of Anne Margrethe, Rebeccah Klodt, Tanja Playner, Young-Sik Lee, Begona Cubero Marcos

Artists Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Stephen Najda, Aase-Hilde Brekke at the art fair in Paris Artist of the PAKS Gallery at the art fair in Paris 2023 Anne Margrethe with director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner

Great interest at the art fair in Paris in the works of Anne Margrethe, Rebeccah Klodt, Tanja Playner, Young-Sik Lee, Begona Cubero Marcos

PARIS, FRANCE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 20th to 22nd October 2023 PAKS Gallery showed art by the selected artists at the art fair at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Among the selected artists were Rebeccah Klodt from the USA, Tanja Playner from Austria, Young-Sik Lee, Miwako Kashiwagi, Dasha Lapushka, Aase-Hilde Brekke, Zofia Farrell, Sofia Xinman Wang, Audrey Corbin, Michal Avrech, Malin Hjalmarsson, Christopher Miller, Stephen Najda, Martin Safarik, Anne Margrethe, Mehmet Güldiz, Begona Cubero Marcos and other selected artists.

Tanja Playner is known for her striking style and showed her new works of art in Paris and showed her new works of art in Paris. She experiments with the perception and representation of her works. Split upper and lower bodies can often be seen in the works of art, placed perpendicularly, parallel or transversely to one another. Objects and landscapes are also often placed perpendicular to each other in her artworks. The artist thus achieves a new perspective.

Gallerist Heinz Playner showed vision of nature in the work of art by Aase-Hilde Brekke in Paris. For Aase Hilde Brikke art represents the possibilities and glimpses of emptiness that are the gateways to heaven and sometimes hell.

The moments, the gaps in between "something" and "something else" where reality shows its inner beauty and mystic content, are the moments where everything is vibrating and at the same time is standing still.

Visitors showed great interest in abstract art by the American artist Rebeccah Klodt. Most works of art by Rebeccah Klodt have no title and thus achieve personal communication with the viewer. It's not just the colors that balance perfectly in abstract artwork. In her works of art, Rebeccah Klodt from Minnesota deepens the sensitivity to the Nature and the moments of life through abstract language.

The works of Zofia Farrell are characterized by a balanced implementation. Greek mythology, Thai art history also contributed to her art.

The works of art by the Chinese artist Sophia Xinman Wang and conceptual artworks by Young-Sik Lee (living in Germany) also generated great interest among visitors. Painter and graphic Artist Young-Sik Lee Artist lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Young-Sik Lee art is the work of documenting and reinterpreting human life and the universe.

Sophia Xinman Wang is an international Eco-Environmental Artist. Sophia Xinman's artistic works are refreshingly blended in various forms of contemporary Chinese ink painting, Yunnan heavy-color painting and mixed-material painting.

Dongba script is a part of Xinman's works that make up the characters and animals in the picture.

Audrey Corbin is an award winning artist and musician from St. Louis, MO, USA. For Audrey Corbin art as an alternative way to start the conversation and address the issues that are normally very difficult for her to talk about in our world today.

Michal Avrech is an Israeli artist graduated Fine Arts in Haifa University. Michal paints acrylic paintings of abstract and dynamic landscapes.

For Malin Hjalmarsson from Sweden art is an intuitive expression. Flowers, women, horses in her artworks represent freedom, feminine strength, beauty in life and love.

Artworks by Begona Cubero Marcos were very well received by visitors. Through the canvases Begona Cubero Marcos from Spain manages to express her deepest thoughts and emotions, trying to capture everything that would be impossible to express with few words. Also the combination of abstract art with soul-stirring motifs by Martin Safarik touched visitors to the fair.

Works of art by Anne Margrethe, Mehmet Güldiz and Dasha Lapushka received great attention. Anne Margrethe is a Norwegian artist with more than 30 years´experience of working with visual communication for two of Norway's largest companies. With her paintings, Anne Margrethe wants to ask questions and convey solutions for the present, in an enlightening and honest way, nationally and internationally. Anne Margrethe reveals the feminine side in her works of art. The aesthetic aspect plays an important role in Anne Margrethe's artwork.

The artist Mehmet Güldiz creates a remarkable combination of figurative painting and abstract art in his works of art in connection with his concept.

Dasha Lapushka is a visionary contemporary artist who defies artistic conventions and challenges the boundaries of creativity. Renowned for her groundbreaking technique of using shoes as brushes, Dasha leaves an indelible mark on her canvases, creating captivating and thought-provoking pieces.

Miwako Kashiwagi studied in the Corcoran College of Art & Design in Washington DC in USA and in the Ueno-no-Mori Art School in Tokyo, Japan. In the motifs from everyday life, Miwako Kashiwagi combines graphic representation with painting.

Christopher Julius Miller from the USA works with photography and painting. His photography impresses with the implementation of the light and his painting with the passionate interpretation. Artwork by Christopher Julis Miller can also be seen in the PAKS Gallery.

„I tried very hard to select remarkable artists for this art fair in Paris. Together with the artists, we selected works of art for the fair to show the audience the passion of contemporary artists. Every artist makes a huge contribution to art history and I was very pleased to see that our artists' artworks received a lot of attention“ - says director of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner.

