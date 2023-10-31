Positioning Universal and TOOTRiS Help Working Parents Overcome Child Care Challenges with Innovative Benefit Program

To support their employees, Positioning Universal is partnering with TOOTRiS and providing $200/month in additional support to make Child Care more accessible and affordable.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to support their working parents, Positioning Universal, a leading provider of GPS-based vehicle location and tracking technology, has announced a strategic partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest Child Care Benefits platform that connects parents with trusted providers. This innovative collaboration will empower Positioning Universal's employees with accessible and affordable Child Care options, addressing the growing need in today's workforce.

Through the partnership, Positioning Universal employees will have premium access to the TOOTRiS Child Care technology platform with nearly 200,000 licensed care providers, plus Positioning Universal is providing employees up to $2,400/year to cover Child Care costs.

"We recognize the challenges that working parents face in finding and affording quality Child Care,” said Susan Purcell, VP of Human Resources at Positioning Universal. "As a company committed to innovation, we are excited to partner with TOOTRiS to provide our staff with cutting-edge Child Care Benefits. We understand that happy and well-supported employees are the foundation of our success."

The Need for Child Care Benefits in the Tech Industry:

According to a 2023 Deloitte survey of technology industry leaders, nearly 90% said that recruiting and retaining talent is a top challenge. The Child Care crisis has exacerbated the talent drain, as many tech professionals are forced to make career-altering choices, often sacrificing their professional aspirations due to a lack of access to Child Care options or the high cost of care (American families pay $14,760 annually* on average).

Benefits of the Positioning Universal and TOOTRiS Partnership:

• Affordable Child Care: Positioning Universal employees will receive up to $200/month towards their Child Care costs and have be able to select from a greater variety of providers that fit their budget.

• More Choices: With TOOTRiS, parents have real-time access to Child Care options that fit their specific needs, including full-time, drop-in or emergency care, before/after-school programs, summer camps, tutoring, extracurricular activities, babysitters, nannies, and more.

• Boosted Productivity: By addressing the Child Care challenge, Positioning Universal employees can focus more on their work, driving enhanced productivity and contributing to the company's success.

• Flexible Scheduling: The TOOTRiS platform allows parents to book Child Care on-demand, aligning with their unique work schedules and needs, eliminating the stress of traditional Child Care.

• Closing the Diversity Gap: Although women make up 47% of the workforce, that rate is only 28% within the tech industry. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is critical to organizational success and creates an advantage when attracting IT talent: three in four job seekers said they value workplace diversity when considering working for a company.

“Our vision is to revolutionize Child Care, making it more accessible and affordable for working parents,“ said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood**. “Through our alliance with Positioning Universe, we are taking a massive step towards making Child Care a fundamental pillar of their employee culture, ensuring their workforce thrives both at work and at home."

The partnership between Positioning Universe and TOOTRiS represents a critical step toward creating a more inclusive, supportive, and prosperous workforce. By providing Child Care Benefits, Positioning Universe is setting a new standard for companies in the technology industry.

About Positioning Universal:

Positioning Universal is the leading global provider of customizable mobile IoT devices for equipment, vehicle, and asset monitoring. We offer a comprehensive device ecosystem paired with a robust device management platform to help you remove the costs and challenges of designing, building, and managing hardware solutions, allowing you to focus on your core business and to deliver insights and value to your customers. For more information go to positioninguniversal.com.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with over 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits solution that gives working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits in as little as 10 days to increase productivity and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need. For more information go to tootris.com.

