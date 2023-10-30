Submit Release
Cal Poly Humboldt Guitar Ensemble Concert November 5

group of people with guitars looking down at the cameraThe Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents “Cal Poly Humboldt Guitar Ensemble.” Join us Sunday, November 5th at 1:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu

The guitar ensemble will perform pieces composed by English Renaissance lutenist John Dowland, contemporary American guitarist Andrew York, contemporary French guitarist Francis Kleynans, as well as arrangements of choral music by J.S. Bach. In addition, the concert will include a small ensemble performing traditional Irish music with fiddler Elena Bewick and some original compositions by guitarist Andy Heise. Guitar enthusiasts are sure to enjoy this performance which spans many centuries and styles, and includes the talented students of Guitar Ensemble director Jennifer Trowbridge.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price:  $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]

