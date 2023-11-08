Boeing and CyberUp team up again to train veterans and military dependents
CyberUp’s training and apprenticeship program is tailored to transitioning service members and supports their passion to continue their mission post-military.
With the support of Boeing, CyberUp can help the St. Louis veteran and military communities transition through apprenticeship and training.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boeing and CyberUp find another way to support transitioning veterans this Veteran’s Day. Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be a significant challenge for veterans. Finding meaningful employment is often a key aspect of this transition. CyberUp's training program, sponsored by Boeing, plays a crucial role in supporting transitioning veterans by providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to start a career in the
cybersecurity field. This support is a way of honoring their service by helping them secure their future.
On November 9th, CyberUp will begin training 20 veterans and military spouses for our Veteran LevelUp Program. The program targeted veterans transitioning from active duty with 6 – 12 months left to their military commitment or active National Guard and Reservists. Participants receive 5 months of free cybersecurity training by CyberUp. Their training will ramp up their technical and cybersecurity skills to CompTIA Security+. Upon completion of their training, veterans are eligible for apprenticeship placement services from CyberUp. Through placement at an employer partner of CyberUp, veterans will complete a paid apprenticeship and continue their technical skills training.
To build on the success of the previous six cohorts, Boeing has invested in CyberUp to train 40 more veterans and military spouses in 2023 and 2024. We will team up and support Scott Air Force Base who forecasted to have approximately 4,000 service members’ transition. This is the first step to attracting and training veterans in cybersecurity to stay in the St. Louis region. Local companies highly seek after veterans because of their commitment to mission and core values. “We have a tremendous amount of talent transitioning each year from our partners at the base. The more we can do to incentivize them to stay in our region will help fill our growing skills gap. I would like to personally grow this program to account for a minimum of 10% of the veterans transitioning each year. When we do this right, we can help other military communities through apprenticeship and training. The opportunities for both the veteran and the region,” Tony Bryan, Executive Director at CyberUp explains.
“Boeing is dedicated to ensuring that veterans have ample career opportunities when separating from military service to enter the civilian workforce,” said Boeing Veterans Engagement Team St. Louis Chairman, Jeremy Evans. “And our mission at Boeing is to create a space that helps make those transitions successful and comfortable. We are proud to partner with CyberUp, whose veteran training program is already making a positive impact on the lives of many veterans in the St. Louis community.”
To learn more about the Veteran LevelUp Program, please visit CyberUp’s website at www.wecyberup.org/levelup. Information about the program, how to apply, and additional upcoming class details can be found there.
ABOUT CYBERUP:
CyberUp is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to elevate the cybersecurity workforce by igniting curiosity, developing talent, and transforming career pathways. They accomplish this through their nationally recognized Apprenticeship Program and youth-focused PowerUp program. To learn more, visit wecyberup.org, or contact Tony Bryan at tony@wecyberup.org or 314-764-5419.
ABOUT THE BOEING COMPANY:
Through purposeful investments, employee engagement, and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company’s strategic objectives, create value, and help build better communities worldwide. Boeing’s efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning, contributing to workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities. Virginia-based Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries.
