Quito Cable Car, A Passport To The Clouds

The Quito Cable Car stands as a portal to a natural paradise nestled in the Ecuadorian Andes. From its starting point at 2,950 meters above sea level, this wonderful transportation system, one of the highest cable cars in the world, provides a gentle ascent to the heights, reaching a maximum altitude of 4,100 meters. The Quito Cable Car is an experience for everyone.

A world of adventure and natural beauty can be discovered on the cable car, an Ecuadorian treasure that will take everyone who visits it to new heights