Nationwide Kids Essay Contest Will Provide FREE Award-winning Nurse Florence® Books to Kids: Apply until Thanksgiving

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in Tucson, AZ, Dow Creative Enterprises, publisher of the award-winning book series is conducting a nationwide kids essay contest. The grand prize is a FREE hardcover set of the Nurse FlorenceChildren's Health Book Series with no charge for shipping! The runner-up will receive a paperback set of the series, also with shipping included. Lastly, there will be 50 finalists and each will receive two Nurse Florencebooks with no charge for shipping.SUBMISSION PROCESS: In order to qualify, the child will need to write their name, city and grade level at the top of the paper - no typed essays, but if there is a disability to not allow this, please let us know. The first paragraph will be about how winning the Nurse Florencebook series will help them learn science. The second paragraph will be about how receiving the Nurse Florencebook series will help them in school. Lastly, the third paragraph will be about how the ideas in Nurse Florence of always learning new things, staying curious, and living healthy, will help them live a good life. The parents will need to take a photo of the page and email it to contest@nurseflorence.org If the essay proceeds to final review, the parent will be contacted to send their mailing address in case of winning a prize.The contest will run from September 13th to Thanksgiving. Winners will be announced on December 1st, with the hope of books being delivered by Christmas. Any child living in the U.S. is eligible. Please visit https://nurseflorence.org/ to view available titles and the specific rules of the contest and watch our instructional video for the contest here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBwUpDmy9FI ABOUT Nurse Florencebook seriesThe Nurse FlorenceBook Series is a fun way for kids and parents to learn new things together. Books in the series have won individual awards as well as best Children's Educational Series. The Nurse Florencebook series provides high quality medical information, promoting health and science, in an easy to understand format. By introducing young kids to correct terminology and science concepts at an early age, Dow feels we can help increase our children’s health literacy level as well as help to prepare them for courses and jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. To learn more about Nurse Florence series and/or Michael Dow, RN, MS, MHA, MSM, please visit https://nurseflorence.org/ ###

