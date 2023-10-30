ATL Technology Continues to Stack Leadership Team with New Talent

Danelle Goulet, VP Human Resources

ATL is thrilled to introduce Danelle Goulet as the new Vice President of Human Resources.

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATL Technology, a dynamic and rapidly expanding company specializing in medical device development and manufacturing, is thrilled to introduce Danelle Goulet as the new Vice President of Human Resources.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Danelle shared, "I am excited by the challenge of a fast-growing company in the medical device space. The company's commitment to its customers, investors, and employees is impressive, but ultimately, we are all here for the patients that will benefit from the medical device innovations that ATL drives. That is something very special to be a part of at this time."

Before joining the ATL Technology family, Danelle served as the Vice President of HR and facilities for Advanced Input Systems. Danelle also held leadership roles at IBM and Amgen.

ATL Technology CEO, Joe Glover, said. "Danelle’s experience is well aligned to ATL's growth trajectory, and I am confident that she will be a great addition to our leadership team and help us continue to grow in a way that benefits all stakeholders."

About ATL Technology: Founded in 1993, ATL is a fast-growing medical device company offering design, development, and manufacturing services. The company focuses on providing its customers with world-class engineering solutions to help them accelerate medical device innovation.