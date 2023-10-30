Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., the victim was in the rear door of a business in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest, when a group of five juveniles approached the victim. Three of the suspects pointed guns at the victim and took his property.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN:23177164