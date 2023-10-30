Accepting applications for Correctional Officer Training Program

CANADA, October 30 - The Province, in partnership with the Atlantic Police Academy (APA), is once again offering Islanders the opportunity to pursue a career in correctional services at a reduced cost.

The Correctional Officer Training Program offers students the skills and knowledge in various areas such as intervention and de-escalation strategies, crisis management, Canadian law, ethics and professionalism, and workplace health and safety. Applications are being accepted now through the dedicated webpage, until November 26, 2023.

“Holland College and the Atlantic Police Academy are pleased to continue this valued partnership with the Department of Justice and Public Safety,” said President of Holland College Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald. “Together, we are preparing qualified candidates to support the demands of the workforce while ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to enter the field confidently and safely.”

Funding for the program is available through Skills PEI, by partnering with the Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Atlantic Police Academy to subsidize 70% of the program. The Department of Justice and Public Safety has reserved three spots in the program for members of the BIPOC community and offers additional funding opportunities for those students.

“We are very proud of this program that has been running efficiently and significantly helping our corrections workforce by increasing representation and ensuring our facilities are effectively staffed. We value this partnership with Holland College and SkillsPEI that delivers a high-quality program aiming to improve our system, address labour shortages and give interested Islands the opportunity to explore a career in public safety at a fraction of the cost.” - Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

The new cohort for the program begins on January 8, 2024 and will include 17 weeks of course work and seven-weeks on-the-job training at Island correctional centres.

Students who successfully complete this program will be offered a job interview for a casual position at on the Correctional Institutions on PEI.

Anyone interested in applying to the program can submit their application online or to acotp@gov.pe.ca until November 26, 2023.

Media contacts:

Kip Ready

Department of Justice and Public Safety

kjready@gov.pe.ca

Greg Arsenault

Holland College

gjarsenault@hollandcollege.com