The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Applauds Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s Joint Utah Mexico Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds Governor Spencer Cox and the Mexican Government for their launch of the Joint Utah Mexico Partnership (JUMP). The initiative focuses on twelve key recommendations to improve Utah’s relationship with Mexico across four priority areas: business and trade, workforce and talent, culture and belonging, and foreign language acquisition. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, and Don Salazar, Chairman, of the USHBC released the following statements:
“Mexico is a vital trade partner to our nation, especially the state of Utah. In fact, the state executes over $6 billion in trade with Mexico every year. They do more trade with Mexico than with the EU and South America combined. Since 2017, Utah’s exports to Mexico have grown by 72%, and imports have grown by 50%. As this trend continues, a mutually beneficial relationship with Mexico becomes increasingly critical” said Javier Palomarez.
“Mexico helps support over 50,000 jobs in Utah, and countless more throughout the nation. The Joint Utah Mexico Partnership is yet another illustration of Governor Cox’s ability to lead with intelligence, foresight and common-sense. As a lifelong resident of the state of Utah, I take pride in the leadership we provide, and the example we set, for the rest of our country through sound policy and initiatives like JUMP” said Don Salazar.
The Joint Utah Mexico Partnership can be read here, including the twelve recommendations to improve Utah’s relationship with Mexico.
About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
